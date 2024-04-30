Oregon voter registration deadline arrives

OREGON – The deadline to register to vote in Oregon is Tuesday, April 30.

It’s also the deadline for Oregonians to change their party affiliation. Oregon holds closed primaries, which according to the Secretary of State’s website, means unless voters are a registered member of a major political party, they won’t see their candidates on the ballot.

Ballots will be mailed out in May, however many voters have already received their voter pamphlets.

To register to vote, change voting address, or change party affiliation head to the Secretary of State’s website.

Oregonians can also register in person at county election offices across the state.

