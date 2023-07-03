Oregon outreach leader reacts to SCOTUS decision to end affirmative action

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Last week, the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in higher education. That means colleges and universities won’t be considering race when selecting students.

Now local organizations and students brace for the impact.

“I think this decision is only going to increase the disparities of students of color getting into college,” said Margarita Gutierrez Lemus, senior program director for College Possible Oregon. “And it’s going to make our program even more needed and even more crucial for the students that we support.”

College Possible is an organization that helps students from underrepresented communities get into college and complete their degree.

While Gutierrez Lemus is disappointed in the decision, she said that affirmative action as we know it isn’t without flaw.

“Affirmative action wasn’t the perfect solution and I honestly don’t know what the perfect solution would be to mitigate some of the impacts that exclusion from higher education has had on students of color,” she said.

Gutierrez Lemus said how this decision will play out in university admissions is unclear.

Some schools, including Oregon State, have already affirmed their commitment to fostering diversity alongside this decision.

“We’re very strongly committed to providing opportunities for people of diversity whether they be students of color, adult learners of color, first-generation students,” said university spokesperson Steve Clark.

As the nation waits for the full ramifications of this ruling, Gutierrez Lemus said she will continue to encourage her students.