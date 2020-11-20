Oregon ready for surge in unemployment claims, officials say

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — The Oregon Employment Department says it is prepared for an increase in unemployment claims related to Gov. Kate Brown’s freeze and projects as many as 51,000 people could be affected. Meanwhile, the state is now confident it will begin paying people for the waiting week before Thanksgiving. Brown’s freeze took effect Wednesday. Employment Department Acting Director David Gerstenfeld told reporters they are more prepared now to handle a spike in unemployment claims than during the spring.
