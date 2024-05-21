Oregon Shakespeare Festival announces 2025 ‘Homecoming’ season lineup

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is announcing its 2025 season lineup as it prepares to celebrate 90 years next year.

OSF was founded in 1935 by Angus L. Bowmer in Ashland. It has grown from a three day festival of two plays to a nationally renowned theatre arts organization. The festival was recognized in 1983 when it was awarded a Special Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.

OSF Artistic Director Tim Bond said, “Angus Bowmer’s dream must have seemed impossible in 1935, but for nine decades our artistic home has defied all logic and gone through many incredible transformations. What I love most about this company is that it celebrates our collective humanity, cultivates collaboration, creates community, and actually is ‘company’.”

The theatre says, in the spirit of “Homecoming”, it plans to bring back rotating repertory during the 2025 season. This means the actors will rotate through nine different productions, including some of Shakespeare’s most iconic works, reimagined and adapted classics, as well as a highly anticipated production of “Into the Woods.”

“Our 2025 season takes us into the forest, out to the frontier, and into our dreams, celebrating our freedom to live our truth and rediscover ourselves,” Bond said. “These nine productions brilliantly highlight the pivotal moments when we face life-changing decisions and the importance of listening to our hearts.”

Additionally following a five year hiatus, OSF’s Fellowships, Assistantships, Internships, and Residences or FAIR Program will return for the 2025 season. The program, which was introduced by Bond when he was Associate Artistic Director, provides opportunities for the next generation of theatre professionals.

OSF’s 2025 season runs from March 7 through October 26. Tickets will go on sale in the fall. Find out more on Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s website.

Oregon Shakespeare Festival 2025 season lineup:

“Julius Caesar” by William Shakespeare and directed by Rosa Joshi, runs March 7 – Oct. 26

