Oregon Tech and Boeing announce new collaboration in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Boeing Company is partnering with the Oregon Institute of Technology to develop a special lab in Klamath Falls.

According to OIT, the agreement will help students gain valuable industrial experience in a paid position while remaining full-time students in Klamath Falls.

“Oregon Tech, as an industry’s university, prides itself on being a surrogate lab for industry’s innovation. This partnership with Boeing is a great example,” said President Nagi Naganathan. “We sincerely thank The Boeing Company for creating this tremendous immersive industry experience for our students right on campus as they pursue their degree programs. I am confident this amazing experience will draw more students and industries to Oregon Tech and Klamath Falls and give our students a distinctive edge at graduation.”

“The process should be relatively seamless for students, who Oregon Tech already trains on some of the software used at Boeing,” said Dr. Tom Keyser, who is the Dean of Oregon Tech’s College of Engineering, Technology, and Management and is leading the partnership. “Students will get industrial experience and have deliverables on a project, just as they would at Boeing. They will be supervised by a faculty member and mentored by a Boeing employee, just like they would if it were an off-campus opportunity. But they don’t have to leave campus, and they don’t have to slow down their studies.”

Oregon Tech and Boeing expect the program to be launched in spring.