Wildlife Images celebrating ‘Steve Irwin Days’ this weekend

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Beloved “Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin is being honored by Wildlife Images near Grants Pass this weekend.

On November 12 and 13, Wildlife Images is celebrating “Steve Irwin Days” with specialized “keeper talks” focused on Irwin’s favorite animals. The wildlife rehabilitation and education facility said the Crocodile Hunter has inspired people worldwide to prioritize conservation and take an interest in animals.

Wildlife Images said it has a relationship with the Irwin family dating back three decades.

You can bring a new bag of dog food for free admission.

On top of that, every 10 pounds of dog food donated gets you another free admission pass

For more information, you can visit http://www.wildlifeimages.org.