Oregon Transportation Commission approves South Medford Interchange plan

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Transportation Commission unanimously approved changes for the south Medford I-5 ramp at exit 27 Thursday.

The South Medford (Exit 27) Interchange Area Management Plan aims to reduce interstate backups at the interchange over the course of the next 20 years.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the current southbound off-ramp poses a safety risk during peak commuting hours with traffic even backing up onto the highway.

Region 3 manager Darrin Neavoll says they will now gear up to begin the first phase of this plan.

“it’s been a lot of work for our staff in ODOT and at the city,” Neavoll said. “So I think it’s time to celebrate a little bit. But then we’ll move on to implementation.”

Neavoll says the first phase of the project is expected to happen over the next few years.

