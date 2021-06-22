Home
Oregon’s 9-1-1 program first in nation with statewide location information network

Oregon’s 9-1-1 program first in nation with statewide location information network

News , , , ,

ORE.- Oregon’s 9-1-1 system is getting an update the first of it’s kind in the nation.

The state’s 9-1-1 program is partnering with RapidSOS an emergency response data platform to get enhanced location data to Oregon’s 9-1-1 centers. TheRapidSOS platform securely delivers real-time data from smartphones and sensors to the state’s 42 911 centers.

Oregon is the first in the nation to deploy the platform into a statewide program, updating a system that is over 20 years old and does not fully utilize smartphone or GPS  technology. The 9-1-1 program manager says some centers may have used RapidSOS in the past through a third-party, but this standardizes the technology so all centers can benefit.

“Local jurisdiction would bear the cost and management and maintenance of that system so what we’ve done in partnering with RapidSOS is make sure those security standards are met and that there is a blueprint that other states or other larger 911 jurisdictions in the country could implement from,” explained Oregon State 9-1-1 Program Manager Frank Kuchta.

According to the FCC, more than 10,000 lives could be saved nationwide every year if 9-1-1 could locate wireless callers faster, and mobilize emergency responders quicker.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »