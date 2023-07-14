Oregon’s gray whales are ingesting manmade microparticles, study finds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Leigh Torres, a marine ecologist at Oregon State University, has been studying gray whales for years. But her most recent research into the number of microparticles the whales were ingesting caught her a bit off guard.

“They were kind of shockingly high,” Torres said. “So much so that we redid our math multiple times to make sure that we were doing it correctly.”

It was somewhere between 6.5 and 21 million particles per day, according to Torres’ research, which was recently published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

To figure out how many microparticles — some made of cotton, others of nylon, polyester, polypropylene and other plastics — the whales were consuming, Torres looked at two sources: their prey and their poop.

Gray whales primarily feed on tiny organisms called zooplankton, which the cetaceans suck up off the sea floor.

Torres gathered up zooplankton, took them to a lab and crushed them up to determine how many microparticles were inside the tiny creatures.

“We estimated that each gram of tissue from a zooplankton had about four microparticles,” Torres said.

From there, it was just a matter of determining how many grams of zooplankton a whale needs to eat in a day.

Oregon State ecotoxicologist Susanne Brander, a co-author on the study, put the figure of 21 million microparticles into perspective.

“If you laid 21 million microfibers from end to end it would end up being 19 or 20 miles in length,” she said.

But 21 million might be an undercount. Torres and Brander also looked at fecal samples from the whales and found more microparticles that would be too large to have come from zooplankton. That means the whales were also ingesting particles either from sucker feeding in the sediment on the sea floor or absorbing them just swimming through the water.

“The sediment tends to be a sink for the majority of microplastics on the planet,” Brander said.

Microparticles come from our washing machines, our dryers and even our car tires so it’s no surprise to find traces of human pollution floating off the Oregon coast.