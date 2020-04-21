Home
OSF hopes to raise $5M with new fundraiser

ASHLAND, Ore. — Oregon Shakespeare Festival has launched a fundraiser on Monday called ‘Dare to Dream.’

The organization is hoping to raise 5 million dollars.

You can choose which project you want to donate to, whether its helping OSF develop a new digital platform or employing artists and staff members.

Representatives from the organization say they had to cancel roughly 700 shows due to coronavirus.

OSF says it hopes to reopen its doors for a shortened season from Labor Day through the end of October.

