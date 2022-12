OSP is looking for two murder suspects out of Jefferson County.

On Halloween police say Edgar Aguilera was shot dead in Madras.

The suspects are 22 year old chance Corey Lee Stwyer and 18 year old Andre Sterling James Spino.

Both men are believed to be in the Warm Springs Madras area but also have ties to Burns.

They could be armed and dangerous.

If you see them, contact Oregon State Police.