OSP K-9 helps find 124 pounds of meth

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Over 100 pounds of methamphetamine are off the streets thanks in part to an Oregon State Police drug detection dog.
According to OSP, a trooper with the Springfield office stopped a suspicious vehicle on Interstate 5.
K-9 Nero alerted to the possible presence of drugs, so the vehicle was searched. Inside the trunk, they found numerous bags of methamphetamine.
OSP said both people inside the vehicle were arrested.
After the bust, OSP weighed the packaged meth. The haul ended up weighing 124 pounds.