OSP seeks vehicles seen in area of fatal hit-and-run crash in Talent

OSP said at about 9:53 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle hit a bicyclist on Highway 99 near West Valley View Road in Talent. The bike rider, 44-year-old Geoffry Sterling of Ashland, did not survive.
According to troopers, the vehicle involved did not stop.
On Wednesday, OSP released a video of three vehicles that were in the area near the time of the crash. Troopers would like to speak with the occupants of the first three vehicles in the video:
- Silver/light-colored truck seen at 9:45:35 P.M.
- White SUV seen at 9:45:40 P.M.
- White Sedan seen at 9:46:24 P.M.
OSP is asking anyone with further information regarding the crash to call 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP. Refer to case number SP21-268789.
No further details about the crash were released.