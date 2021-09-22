Home
OSP seeks vehicles seen in area of fatal hit-and-run crash in Talent

OSP seeks vehicles seen in area of fatal hit-and-run crash in Talent

Local News Top Stories ,

TALENT, Ore. – Oregon State Police released footage of vehicles that were seen near a fatal hit-and-run crash in Jackson County.

OSP said at about 9:53 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle hit a bicyclist on Highway 99 near West Valley View Road in Talent. The bike rider, 44-year-old Geoffry Sterling of Ashland, did not survive.

According to troopers, the vehicle involved did not stop.

On Wednesday, OSP released a video of three vehicles that were in the area near the time of the crash. Troopers would like to speak with the occupants of the first three vehicles in the video:

  • Silver/light-colored truck seen at 9:45:35 P.M.
  • White SUV seen at 9:45:40 P.M.
  • White Sedan seen at 9:46:24 P.M.

OSP is asking anyone with further information regarding the crash to call 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP. Refer to case number SP21-268789.

No further details about the crash were released.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »