OSP trooper in critical condition after being hit by suspect

Newsroom Staff
Posted by by Newsroom Staff November 12, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 12, 2021
Author: KGW Staff

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KGW) — An Oregon State Police (OSP) trooper is in critical condition after they were hit by a suspect’s car on Highway 30, according to a news release from OSP.

A crash that closed all lanes of Highway 30, northwest of St. Helens, was caused by a suspect ramming their car into a trooper’s patrol vehicle and striking a trooper, OSP said.

The trooper who was hit was taken by ambulance to Emanuel hospital and they are in critical condition. An investigation is being handled by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

This identity of the trooper is not being released at this time.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: