OSP trooper in critical condition after being hit by suspect

Author: KGW Staff

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KGW) — An Oregon State Police (OSP) trooper is in critical condition after they were hit by a suspect’s car on Highway 30, according to a news release from OSP.

A crash that closed all lanes of Highway 30, northwest of St. Helens, was caused by a suspect ramming their car into a trooper’s patrol vehicle and striking a trooper, OSP said.

The trooper who was hit was taken by ambulance to Emanuel hospital and they are in critical condition. An investigation is being handled by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

This identity of the trooper is not being released at this time.