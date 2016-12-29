OSP trooper shot on Christmas speaks to family for first time

Portland, Ore.- Trooper Nic Cederberg, who was shot several times Christmas night in a confrontation with a suspect, has spoken for the first time since the incident. Oregon State Police shared that information on its Facebook page Thursday.
Trooper Cederberg remains in critical condition at OHSU in Portland. Nic’s brother, Jeff, shared the update on the family’s GoFundMe page.
“He was pretty emotional and sincerely thanked each and every doctor, nurse, and all of the support staff for saving his life,” Jeff said in the update. “He even apologized for the foul language and promised that he would work on it. His condition is improving by the hour, and most of the major repair work has been addressed. The hospital staff claim he is one of the toughest guys they’ve seen come through the ICU in quite some time.”
The update goes on to describe the family’s interactions with Cederberg.
“We showed him this page two hours ago and he immediately broke down crying. He is extremely humbled that this many people are showing him support when all he was doing was his job. I told him that the rest of us didn’t see it that way and it was our turn to protect him for a change. He made me promise to print out all of the comments and donations so that he could personally read them and respond when he had time. Again he was absolutely blown away by all of your support and generosity.”
The man who shot Trooper Cederberg, James Tylka, was killed in the exchange. Tylka led police on a chase after his wife’s body was discovered in their home. That case is still under investigation.
If you would like to visit Trooper Cederberg’s GoFundMe page, click here.