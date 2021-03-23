OSU president to resign amid outcry

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Tuesday morning, Oregon State University President F. King Alexander offered to resign. The news comes after the OSU Board of Trustees met to discuss disciplinary actions against Alexander.
Over the last few weeks, Alexander has been in the hot seat for allegedly mishandling sexual assault and harassment investigations at his former job as President of Louisiana State University.
The OSU School Senate faculty voted to put Alexander on probation until June, but shortly after voted to recommend that he resign amid outcry from the OSU community.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown herself urged school trustees to fire Alexander.
KGW reports Alexander will receive $670,000 from private funds, which was part of his resignation offer.
Alexander’s resignation will be effective April 1.
Full coverage of Alexander’s allegations can be found at https://bit.ly/3fdU7h7