Outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to ground beef

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Federal health officials are warning about a multistate salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef.
According to the CDC, at least ten people from six states have been infected with Salmonella Dublin.
Eight people were hospitalized and one death has been reported.
Salmonella Dublin is more severe than typical strains.
Officials have not identified the supplier of the tainted meat. However, they are not advising consumers to stop eating ground beef, nor are they asking retailers to stop sales.
The agency said the warning is to remind consumers to always handle ground beef carefully and cook it thoroughly.
Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.