Over 200 miles of Interstate 84 closed due to weather

Troutdale, Ore. – Severe and unpredictable weather has prompted the closure of two large sections of Interstate 84 in northern Oregon.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, I-84 is closed between Ontario and Hermiston – that’s over 180 miles or roadway. In addition, ODOT has closed a section of I-84 between Hood River and Troutdale that’s over 40 miles long.

ODOT shared an image of the dangerous roadway on their Facebook page with the caption, “Here’s another reason I-84 Troutdale-Hood River is closed – it’s impossible to navigate safely. Snow sliding over walls, onto road, too.”

Crews say the snowdrifts on I-84 are dangerous and unpredictable.

ODOT can’t say when the highway will re-open, but crews are facing thick ice and blowing snow, even they need chains to navigate the roadway.

For the latest update, visit http://www.tripcheck.com

