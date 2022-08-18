Over 3,000 illegal marijuana plants found in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Thousands of illegal marijuana plants were found just outside of the community of Wolf Creek.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s said on August 17, deputies served a search warrant at a property in the 800 block of Coyote Creek Road.

Investigators said they found more than 3,000 marijuana plants, which were seized and destroyed. Multiple guns, silver, and cash were also seized.

Due to multiple code violations, the property itself may be subject to civil forfeiture.

The suspect, who was not publicly identified by the sheriff’s office, is facing charges of unlawful manufacturing of marijuana and unlawful appropriation of water.

No further information was released about the ongoing investigation.