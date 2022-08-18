Lightning sparks several fires in Josephine County, no homes currently threatened

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters in rural Josephine County said no homes are currently in danger after a thunderstorm started several wildfires.

As of Wednesday night, most of the fires were in the mountains north of Merlin, well above any homes.

Rural Metro Fire said locations include upper Jump Off Joe Creek, Elk, King, Sexton, and Walker Mountains in the hills outside Sunny Valley and out toward Peavine Mountain and Bear Camp. There are also several others toward Applegate, Williams, and Iron Mountain.

On Thursday, smoke may be visible from north Grants Pass, Merlin, and Colonial Valley.

Firefighters said they expect to have their hands full when temperatures rise in the afternoon.

ODF will reportedly be launching aircraft and ordering extra crews as more storms move into the area.