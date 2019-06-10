Over 4,500 illegal marijuana plants found in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Nearly 5,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized in northern California last week.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, June 7, their agency was involved in an anti-drug operation where 4,658 illicit marijuana plants were found in the Big Springs area. In addition, 176 pounds of processed marijuana were seized and eight search warrants were conducted southeast of Montague.
According to the sheriff’s office, the latest raid brings the total of illegal marijuana plants seized during May and June to 11,446 plants.
Deputies estimate that if the plants in their latest raid could have been worth more than $27 million on the East Coast illegal drug market.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said in part, “While we respect an adult’s right to legally consume medical or recreational marijuana under current state law, the large quantities of marijuana seized in commercial quantities in these recent operations have nothing to do with recreational or medicinal drugs but have everything to do with illicit drug trafficking, which adversely impacts public health, safety, our environment, and the quality of life in our own state, county, and many other jurisdictions, since our intelligence sources tell us most of the illicit drugs are being exported out of our state.”