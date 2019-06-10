Man dies, another missing after boating incident on Lost Creek Lake

TRAIL, Ore. – A man died and another is presumed drowned after a reporting boating incident on Lost Creek Lake over the weekend.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of June 9, a woman called 911 and claimed two men had drowned in the lake east of Trail.
When search and rescue crews responded, they were able to locate one victim unresponsive in the water. He was identified as 25-year-old Irving Fuentes. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The other reported victim, 29-year-old Juan Carlos Fuentes, could not be located before darkness fell. Search crews said they would return to the lake Monday morning to continue looking for the missing man.
According to investigators, both men were brother and were boating with family members when the incident occurred. They were not wearing life jackets.
The circumstances around the incident remain under investigation.