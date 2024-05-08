Pacific Power holds public forum ahead of fire season

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Pacific Power is sharing key elements of its wildfire mitigation plan at a public forum in Central Point Tuesday evening.

Company representatives will detail the important steps they take during wildfire season to keep customers and communities safe.

Vegetation management practices, weather monitoring, and enhanced safety settings are all key topics of discussion.

With fire season approaching, Pacific Power says they’ll be using ‘public safety power shutoff’s’ in cases of extremely dangerous conditions.

Spokesperson Simon Gutierrez said, “around 48 hours we’ll start notifying customers. If those conditions haven’t changed, we’ll tell customers the same thing. We’ll say, ‘here’s the conditions on the ground, it’s very dangerous. We’re considering turning off the power to protect the community.’

Gutierrez says what Pacific Power really needs is for customers to make sure their contact information is updated. That includes how they would like to be contacted whether its via text message, email, phone etc. All of that information can be updated on the company’s website.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Mace Watchable Wildfire memorial center at the Expo in Central Point.

