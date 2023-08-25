Pacific Power not ready to re-energize Crescent City power lines

CRESCENT CITY, Calif.– Pacific Power said its still not safe to re-energize power lines in Crescent City because of wildfire danger.

The company said it has provided power to 10,000 residents in the area using temporary generators.

It said it wants to provide power to 2,000 more people by the end of this weekend.

Pacific Power said there is no timeline for when they will re-energize Crescent City.

“Wildfire smoke, when it’s thick, can actually conduct electricity and that can result in a situation, if there’s an active fire there, where you have electricity going to ground and that can potentially start another fire,” Pacific Power’s Simon Gutierrez said, “that’s something we want to avoid.”

Pacific Power still has two community resources centers that will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

One is at Del Norte High School and the other is at the Yurok Tribe on Klamath Boulevard.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.