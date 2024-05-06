Pacific Power to host wildfire mitigation community meeting

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Community members are invited to attend a public forum on Pacific Power’s latest efforts to mitigate the threat of wildfire.

The meeting, which is happening May 7 at the Jackson County Expo, will include detailed information from company representatives. They will be outlining the steps the company takes during wildfire season to keep community members safe. Key topics include ongoing efforts to strengthen the power system, advanced weather monitoring, enhanced vegetation management and safety settings as well as public safety power shutoffs.

Community members can join the conversation in person on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Mace Watchable Wildfire Memorial Center at the Jackson County Expo. For those who cannot make it, the meeting will also be live streamed at this link.

Any questions can be directed to Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070.

