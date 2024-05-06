A 33-year-old man faces attempted murder charge after White City shooting

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A 33-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a shooting in White City late Sunday night.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report that someone had been shot near the intersection of 29th Street and Falcon Street just after 11 p.m.

Upon arrival officers provided life-saving measures to the victim who was then taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Meanwhile another deputy arrested the suspect, who was attempting to run away on Falcon Street.

Identified as Romualdo Balero or Romualdo Angulo Llanes of White City, the suspect is facing multiple charges including attempted murder. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Police say the victim is in serious but stable condition.

Sheriff’s detectives say the investigation in ongoing.

