Pacific Power works to restore service to over 1K customers around G.P.

PORTLAND, Ore. – Pacific Power continues to work on fixing outages in Oregon in the wake of a winter storm.

At the height of the wind event earlier this week, nearly 50,000 people were without power. Since then, hundreds of Pacific Power crew members worked through the holidays and overnight to restore power.

As of Thursday morning, the remaining communities with the largest outages are Grants Pass, with 1,804 customers without power, and the Willamette Valley with 136 customers.

“Some 350 employees and contractors have worked through the holidays and overnight to restore power,” said Allen Berreth, vice president of operations. “We are now redeploying resources to focus on areas like Grants Pass to move closer to full restoration.”

Visit http://www.pacificpower.net/outages for a map showing current restoration estimate.