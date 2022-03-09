Pair of local radio stations raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local radio stations are once again holding a fundraiser for a world-renowned hospital that treats the toughest childhood cancers and pediatric diseases.

On Thursday, March 10, and Friday, March 11, local Bicoastal Media radio stations Q100.3 and KISS-FM will hold the 19th Annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Bicoastal is partnering with Mini Pet Mart to raise awareness and support for St. Jude through monetary donations.

Bicoastal media said, “Listeners of both stations (as well as sisters KMED and KOOL-FM) will be urged to call into a special radiothon number at 1-800-995-5257 to make donations and become a ‘Partner in Hope’ for as little as $19 per month for a 12-month pledge. Those who prefer to text can do so by texting “HOPE” to 626262.”

So far, the radio stations have raised over $3 million for St. Jude.