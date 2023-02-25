Parts of Jackson and Siskiyou counties impacted by snow storm

ASHLAND, Ore. – Snow overnight impacting several parts of Southern Oregon and Siskiyou County.

Around four Friday morning, ODOT shut down I-5 from exit 14 in Ashland to the border.

ODOT video shows the backup on I-5 heading south into Northern California.

Cal-Trans asking ODOT to hold traffic.

“They’re having a tough time with the weather down there, so we’re just being a good neighbor and closing our side to just prevent anymore vehicles from heading into California and possibly stuck or in a bad situation,” ODOT spokesperson Matt Noble said.

Parts of Siskiyou County were hit hardest by the overnight storm, with some areas receiving over three feet of snow, closing other parts of the interstate near Weed.

California Highway Patrol instituting chain controls to help lessen vehicle traffic and accidents.

“Numerous, numerous crashes,” CHP spokesperson Shawn Gordon said. “Last night, yesterday evening, this morning. Vehicles driving too fast, vehicles getting stuck, vehicles sliding off the road.”

CHP said Mount Shasta, Weed and Dunsmuir saw the brunt of the snow storm.

Photos and video from Dunsmuir show just how much snow fell in that area.

“24 to 36 inches in some areas,” Dunsmuir city manager Dustin Rief said. “Crews have been out since 4am and they project to be out for at least 12 hours today and back again tomorrow.”

Rief said it’s not unusual to see this amount of snowfall.

But nevertheless, they’re recommending residents stay home and off the roads, while streets get cleared.

It’s important to check on on road closures, chain requirements and conditions, before you enter any high elevation areas right now.

You can use Trip Check in Oregon and QuickMap in California.