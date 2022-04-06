Pear Blossom Festival returns for 69th year

MEDFORD, Ore. —Looking for something to do this weekend? Because the Pear Blossom Festival is back! The event has been bringing the community together since 1954.

This year, the festivities kick off Friday with a street fair, with 150 food vendors, arts and crafts, a kids zone, and live music.

There you’ll also find the Pear a Fare tent, where guests can sample beer, wine, and spirits, including local flavors of the Rogue Valley. The Pear blossom parade starts Saturday at 11 am downtown. It starts on central and turns onto east main.

“It’s a tradition, it’s something that families have come to for years, that now grandparents said well I was in the parade now in bringing my grandkids and my kids back, its a tradition that Medford had for 69 years and it means a lot to the families to keep this going,” said Darcey Mann-self, festival president.

Saturday there’s also a new scavenger hunt event, to go geocaching around town, and a cornhole tournament. Next weekend also has its own events including a bike and youth golf event.

You can find a full list of events and times on pearblossomparade.org