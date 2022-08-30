Pedestrian dies in Douglas County crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A pedestrian died after getting hit by a vehicle in Douglas County.

Oregon State Police said at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 59-year-old Laura Pennington of Roseburg was in the travel lane of Highway 42 near milepost 75 when they were struck by an eastbound Ford Escape. Pennington did not survive.

The 23-year-old driver that hit Pennington cooperated with investigators at the scene.

Highway 42 between Winston and Interstate 5 was closed for about three hours while OSP investigated the incident.