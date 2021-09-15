Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A pedestrian was hospitalized after she was hit by a vehicle in Grants Pass.
Police said at about 6:30 Tuesday night, a woman was struck by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Southwest G Street.
The street was closed for about an hour while police and paramedics were at the scene.
Grants Pass police said the woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Officers said there doesn’t appear to be any criminal conduct by the driver of the vehicle.
Investigators provided no further information about the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective John Lohrfink at 541-450-6260.