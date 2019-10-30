Pedestrian seriously injured in Josephine County hit-and-run

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Josephine County.
According to Oregon State Police, at about 1:49 a.m. on October 30, a person walking on Highway 46/Caves Highway was hit by a black 1999 Mercedes C28 sedan near the intersection of Laurel Road, southeast of Cave Junction.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the crash, which left the pedestrian seriously injured.
OSP didn’t provide any more information about the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with further details is asked to call police.