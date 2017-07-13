Pennsylvania suspect confesses to killing four victims

Bucks Count, Penn. (NBCNC) – The search for four missing men in Pennsylvania has taken a grim turn. Police found human remains on the family property of a man they had identified as a person of interest.
Now that man has confessed to killing the four victims.
After days of searching for four missing men late Wednesday night the grim news family and friends had been dreading.
Human remains found in a 12-and-a-half foot deep common grave.
Now 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, the man police had identified as person of interest, has confessed to killing all four men.
Defense attorney Paul Lang said, “That full confession was so much that he admitted to his participation or the commission of the four murders.”
In exchange for the confession his lawyer says the state will not seek the death penalty
Police found the remains on the 90-acre farm owned by DiNardo’s parents. DiNardo was arrested Wednesday for trying to sell a car belonging to one of the missing men.
Jimi Patrick, Mark Sturgis, Tom Meo, and Dean Finocchiaro all went missing nearly a week ago.
Late Wednesday, authorities confirmed the remains of one of the four missing men, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, were found in the grave.
Now, after nearly a week of waiting and worrying, a tragic ending for four families.