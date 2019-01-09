‘Perplexing’ disappearance of former Mouseketeer

PHOENIX, Ore. — Six months ago, a Phoenix man mysteriously disappeared.
“It’s not just a feeling… something had to have happened,” said Allie Jensen, Dennis Day’s neighbor.
It’s a case police, neighbors, and friends say they’re still trying to wrap their heads around.
Last July, the 76-year-old, Dennis Day, vanished.
“I miss our conversations, I miss swapping vegetables with him over the fence,” said Jensen.
Police say Day was last seen on his driveway saying he was going to visit friends, but that’s the last anyone ever saw of him.
“I keep the file on my desk all the time,” said Lt. Jeff Price, Phoenix Police Dept. “…waiting for that one call to come in.”
Lt. Price says the former actor and Mouseketeer was living with his partner of over forty years.
They had with a third roommate whose name appears in a letter supposedly written by Day, later found at a neighbor’s home after he disappeared.
“…that basically said that the roommate had assaulted him on an occasion,” said Lt. Price.
However, Lt. Price says there’s no evidence to support that.
Day’s car also went missing eventually found by police along the coast with two people inside who were unfamiliar to Day and his partner. And again, police say it didn’t lead anywhere.
“There was no evidence of a crime there, there was no evidence of a crime in the car,” he said.
With no new leads or tips, police say it’s possible Day left voluntarily.
“If he is out with some friends or family somewhere, it would be nice to just contact him and see if he is okay,” said Lt. Price.
But neighbors… aren’t convinced.
“When I found out his dog had been found roaming the streets… that was the moment that I said oh, no,” said Jensen.
If you have any information about the case, you’re urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department.
