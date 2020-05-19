Person injured in Medford fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – One person was injured in a Medford structure fire Tuesday.
According to the Medford Fire Department, very early Tuesday morning they responded to a reported explosion in the 3200 block of West Main Street. They arrived to find an injured person and a fire at a secondary dwelling on the property.
The fire was quickly put out and damage to the main home was prevented.
The injured person was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Legacy Burn Center in Portland.
There were no firefighters injured and the incident remains under investigation.