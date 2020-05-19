Home
Person injured in Medford fire

Person injured in Medford fire

Local News Top Stories

MEDFORD, Ore. – One person was injured in a Medford structure fire Tuesday.

According to the Medford Fire Department, very early Tuesday morning they responded to a reported explosion in the 3200 block of West Main Street. They arrived to find an injured person and a fire at a secondary dwelling on the property.

The fire was quickly put out and damage to the main home was prevented.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Legacy Burn Center in Portland.

There were no firefighters injured and the incident remains under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »