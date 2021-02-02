Pfizer vaccine announces production boost

(NBC) Pfizer has announced it plans to deliver 200 million doses of its COVID vaccine to the US sooner than expected.
The company now says the doses will be ready in May instead of its initial projection of July.
Pfizer also said it can potentially deliver two billion doses across the globe by this year.
Officials say they are prepared to respond if evidence shows new variants of the virus are resistant to their vaccine.
29 million doses of the vaccine have already been delivered to the US and 17 million of those doses have been administered.
Pfizer’s vaccine was the first to be approved for emergency use in the US.