Phoenix family asking community for help amid social security trouble

PHOENIX, Ore. – A Phoenix family is asking for the community’s help.

Brenda Geiger is hosting a GoFundMe, seeking help for her family as they try to clear an ongoing financial hurdle.

In February, a letter informed her husband that due to a technicality they’d be losing their social security benefits, and they were expected to repay $40,000.

Though a settlement has been reached, thanks in part to mediation from representative Cliff Bentz, Social Security says it could be another three months before normal payments resume.

“Because he worked too many hours in one month, they took his whole check. Every single month that he was over their maximum. How can they do that to people? We have nothing,” Geiger said. “We just have my disability check and his and the stipend we get for our daughter, and he works part time. I mean he chooses to work part time, and then they penalize him for that.”

Brenda has tapped every possible means for support, from government agencies and charities to churches and friends.

This will be the fourth month of only having half of their income.

For those who would like to help, visit the Geiger’s GoFundMe page.

