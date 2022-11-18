Phoenix High School students giving back this holiday season

PHOENIX, Or. – Some local high schoolers are giving back this holiday season.

Several students at Phoenix High School put together Thanksgiving food baskets to give to people in the community.

It is part of the high school’s Can Drive put on by the school’s leadership class.

Students put together 50 baskets in total to give away next week.

“With the last few years, like the Almeda Fire and Covid, it’s been rough for people to get back on their feet, so just helping out any way we can,” Javier Quintana, a Phoenix High School sophomore, said. “I’ve had a lot of help from the community myself, so I know how important it is to give back, so that’s why I’m over here today.”

Quintana said that he and his classmates have participated in different clothing drives at school to give back and make a difference.

The students will be giving the food baskets to local families on Monday at Phoenix Elementary School.