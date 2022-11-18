Phoenix High School students giving back this holiday season

Posted by Ethan McReynolds November 18, 2022

PHOENIX, Or. – Some local high schoolers are giving back this holiday season.

Several students at Phoenix High School put together Thanksgiving food baskets to give to people in the community.

It is part of the high school’s Can Drive put on by the school’s leadership class.

Students put together 50 baskets in total to give away next week.

“With the last few years, like the Almeda Fire and Covid, it’s been rough for people to get back on their feet, so just helping out any way we can,” Javier Quintana, a Phoenix High School sophomore, said. “I’ve had a lot of help from the community myself, so I know how important it is to give back, so that’s why I’m over here today.”

Quintana said that he and his classmates have participated in different clothing drives at school to give back and make a difference.

The students will be giving the food baskets to local families on Monday at Phoenix Elementary School.

Ethan McReynolds
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
