Phoenix man arrested on child sex crimes, may have more victims

PHOENIX, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Phoenix man was arrested Wednesday on child cyber-sex crime charges.

According to police, Joshua Ray Pool, 40 of Phoenix, was arrested at his apartment on North Main Street Wednesday morning. An investigation into Pool began after police received a report from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office of a child being exploited through X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pool was charged with using a child in display of sexually explicit content and encouraging child sex abuse.

Investigators believe Pool may have more victims throughout the United States.

If you have any information on the suspect, you can contact investigators through the Sheriff’s App “Submit a Tip” feature. You can also call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Tip Line at (541) 774-8333 and reference case number 23-1667.

Police say detectives are interviewing possible witnesses and people involved.

The investigation is still ongoing.

