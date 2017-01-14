Home
Pilot’s name released following fatal plane crash

Pilot’s name released following fatal plane crash

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , ,

Cape Blanco, Ore., — The name of the man killed in a plane crash near Cape Blanco on Friday has been released.

80-year-old Raymond J. Wulfenstein was from Pahrump, Nevada, but Oregon State Police say he has a house in Lakeside, Oregon.

OSP say the FAA received a distress call from Wulfenstein around noon yesterday, saying he was losing his eyesight in one eye, and needed to land immediately.

No radio contact was made after that. About an hour later, Coast Guard crews found the plane wreckage on the beach near Elk River.

Wulfenstein was pronounced dead on the scene.

OSP says it is unclear if Wulfenstein was trying to land on the beach, but the crash was violent.

The cause of the crash, and Wulfenstein’s death are still under investigation.

Nicole Stein
NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California. She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations. When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics