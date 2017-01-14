Home
House fire in Medford kills two dogs

Medford, Ore., — A structure fire in Medford this morning left two dogs dead.

Fire District Three and Medford Fire Rescue crews responded to the house on Cummings Lane around 9 am.

No one was home at the time, but several dogs were inside, two of which died.

“As you can see behind me, the good news is that everybody was out. The bad news is that these folks lost their home today. Significant amount of damage.” said Medford Fire Rescue Battallion Chief, Erin Sawall.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but crews did find working smoke alarms in the house.

