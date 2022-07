CHICAGO, Ill. – At least six people were killed and 24 wounded after gunfire broke out at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago neighborhood.

“Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered,” the city of Highland Park said. “Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park.”

