Police asking for the public’s help finding Sunny Valley woman

SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. — “Something definitely went wrong. Somewhere between Sunny Valley and here. We just don’t know what,” said Brittany Warren, a close family friend of Lisa Cronin.
Shock and disbelief are just a few words Grants Pass woman Brittany Warren says she’s feeling after her close family friend, Lisa Cronin, vanished a week and a half ago.
“Lisa’s a bubbly person. She wants to help out all the time, she loves her grandchildren. Her grandchildren are her world,” said Warren.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says Cronin was last seen in Sunny Valley on December 19th.
Warren says the 43-year-old was living there for at least 3 months.
Before she disappeared, she says Cronin was getting a ride to visit family in Grants Pass.
“And she never showed up,” said Warren.
But police won’t confirm any details at this time.
“We’re not going to stop even if the police stop looking for her,” said Warren. “We’re not going to stop looking for her.”
The sheriff’s office says Cronin is 140 pounds and 6 feet tall.
She has blonde, auburn-colored hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo of bubbles on her right wrist along with a butterfly tattoo on her back.
If you have any information about where she is, you’re urged to contact police.
