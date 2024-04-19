Police find body of missing Douglas County elementary school teacher

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – The body of a missing elementary school teacher was found in the North Umpqua River Friday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Rachel Merchant-Ly of Idleyld Park had been missing since February 29.

Merchant-Ly, who was a kindergarten teacher at Glide Elementary School, was reported missing after she didn’t show up to work that day.

The morning of her disappearance, a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy found signs of a car crash near milepost 41 on Highway 138E. Then on March 1, Merchant-Ly’s vehicle was found in the North Umpqua River, but she was not in it. Since then, there have been numerous searches by land, water, and air without any further leads.