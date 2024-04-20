4/20 Spring Festival kicks off in Weed

WEED, Cal. – People in Weed, California are celebrating 4/20 a day early with the start of this weekend’s Spring Festival.

The sixth annual Spring Festival celebrates the town and its namesake, right on Main Street.

Vendors, food stalls, and local live music is happening Friday until 10 p.m. There’s also live music and cannabis vendors located within the La Florista Dispensary.

La Florista Owner and Event Host Elizabeth Tabor says she is grateful the community has embraced the festival.

“At first of course being new to the city you know the whole stigma behind cannabis and it’s just taken a while to realize it has been nothing but a blessing,” Tabor said.

The festival continues Saturday in front of the La Florista Dispensary from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.