Police investigating possible missing person case

Siskiyou County, Calif. – Police in northern California are looking for a man who is believed to have disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said an off duty law enforcement officer was hunting with his family on the afternoon of October 8 when he came across an abandoned vehicle on a U.S. Forest Service Road in the Klamath National Forest, near Cade Mountain. One of the doors to the vehicle was opened, leading the officer to report it as “suspicious.”
A California Highway Patrol officer and SCSO deputy later responded to the scene. They found the silver SUV with a Florida license plate still abandoned in the area of USFS Road 19N01. Inside, they found a wallet and cell phone. Police said there was evidence of “animal infestation” within the vehicle and what appeared to be dried blood, raising “concerns about the prior occupant’s welfare.”
Identification found in the SUV is associated with 59-year-old Florida resident Alexander Navarro Rivera. A search of the area was launched to find Rivera, but so far he hasn’t been located.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said his agency is very concerned about Rivera’s possible disappearance and welfare. Based on a preliminary investigation, the sheriff believes the case they’re working “could range from homicide to suicide.”
Anyone with information about the possible disappearance of Rivera to call police at 530-841-2900.