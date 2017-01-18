Police looking for Dutch Bros robbery suspect

Medford, Ore. — Police are asking for your help to catch a suspect who they say robbed a South Medford Dutch Bros.
Medford Police say just after 6:30 Tuesday evening they got a call of a robbery at the Dutch Bros on Stewart and Columbus.
They say a man wearing a mask rode up on a mountain bike and demanded money from the baristas.
“It’s not in their job description to have this sort of thing happen, so obviously we take it very seriously and hopefully we can hold this person accountable,” said Lt. Justin Ivens.
The suspect is described as a medium build white male around 5 feet 11 inches in his mid-40s weighing about 160 pounds.
He was last seen riding north on Columbus Avenue wearing glasses, a beanie, and black sweatshirt with an orange reflective vest.
If you see him or know where he is, you’re asked to call the police.