Police release details about fatal Cave Junction stabbing

Cave Junction, Ore. – A local woman is behind bars accused of fatally stabbing her husband on the night of August 1, 2017.
Oregon State Police said troopers responded to a stabbing call in the 100 block of North Boundary Avenue in Cave Junction around 8:15 p.m.
Police said 58-year-old Valerie Lynn Atcher was arguing with her husband, 55-year-old Eric Atcher.
During the argument, Valerie stabbed her husband at least once, according to OSP.
He died from his injuries at the residence.
Valerie was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the first degree.
Police have not provided any further information about this case.