Police searching for suspects after homeless man attacked in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Police in Grants Pass are searching for a group of teen boys who they say attacked a homeless man causing significant injuries.
The incident happened in Riverside Park on Thursday night.
Residents in the area say they’re shocked to hear about the incident, especially at a park known as the “jewel” of Grants Pass.
“This is supposed to be the jewel of Grants Pass parks,” said Darlene Takarsh, Grants Pass resident.
It happened around 8:30 at night where police say the 5 to 8 teens ran on foot after attacking the man.
One of them even used a glass bottle.
“This is definitely a rare occurrence especially to have a group this large to be committing an assault,” said Lt. Misty English, Grants Pass Dept. of Public Safety. “[It] is completely out of the norm for this area.”
The 53-year-old victim was taken to Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Police say he sustained significant injuries including a broken upper arm and a cut on his forehead.
News of the attack stunned local park goers who say the park is hugely popular, so it should be safe.
“It’s so peaceful usually, I mean right here, little kids every place,” said Terry Dunton, Grants Pass resident.
“It’s really disturbing to hear that it happened in our little park,” said Darlene Takarsh, Grants Pass resident.
Police say they don’t have any specific descriptions of the suspects, but do have some tips to follow-up on from residents as well as surveillance footage.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact police.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.